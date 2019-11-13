Trump to tour Apple facilities in Austin, reports say

FILE – In this Wednesday, March 6, 2019 file photo, President Donald Trump talks to Apple Inc. CEO Tim Cook during the American Workforce Policy Advisory Board’s first meeting in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington. To President Donald Trump, it was an awkward slip of the lip. To Apple CEO […]

AUSTIN (KXAN) — President Donald Trump is coming to Austin to tour Apple facilities with the company’s CEO Tim Cook in an effort to showcase a company keeping jobs in America, according to a report from Reuters.

The president’s trip has not been announced yet, and a White House spokesperson said they had no scheduling announcements to make at this time. Apple declined to comment. Reuters says the information on the trip came from two people familiar with the matter.

In September the tech giant announced it would manufacture its new line of Mac Pro computers in Austin, not China. The company unveiled the redesigned Mac Pro at its Worldwide Developer Conference in June with a price tag of $5,999. The computer includes components from more than a dozen American companies.

Apple said at the time it can build its computer in Texas because it was given a federal product exclusion, so it can import certain parts without paying tariffs. In July, President Donald Trump tweeted that he might reject the exclusion, adding “Make then in the USA, no Tariffs!” He later said “A man I have a lot of liking for and respect is Tim Cook, and we’ll work it out, I think they’re going to announce that they’re going to build a plant in Texas, and if they do that I’m starting to get very happy, okay.”