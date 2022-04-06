AUSTIN (KXAN) — The “American Freedom Tour” is coming to Austin.

Headlined by former President Donald Trump, the event is scheduled for May 14 at a venue to be determined, according to the event’s website.

Along with Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Kimberly Guilfoyle, Mike Pompeo, Dinesh D’Souza and Mark Lamb are scheduled to speak.

Tickets for the event range from a $15 virtual option to “Presidential” tickets that costs almost $3,000. Limited “Patriot” seats are available by calling (888) 977-2024.

The tour has just two events booked as of Wednesday, including the one in Austin. The other is for June 18 in Birmingham, Alabama.