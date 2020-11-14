Trump supporters protest election results at Texas State Capitol in downtown Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As supporters of Pres. Donald Trump meet at the U.S. Capitol to protest President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 Presidential Election, some Austin-area locals are gathering at the Texas Capitol and Governor’s Mansion on Saturday afternoon.

The event, along with many others, is in response to still unproven — and even discredited — claims of voter fraud in the election. In the week since Biden was projected as the winner, both the President and his supporters have advanced these rumors with still no credible evidence.

Nevertheless, cries to “Stop the Steal” have persisted, as Trump has continued his refusal to concede to Biden.

Lawsuits filed by the Trump campaign in several key states where Biden won have repeatedly been ruled against or dismissed entirely in the past week. On Friday, judges in Pennsylvania — the state that handed Biden the presidency — ruled against several lawsuits that hoped to have nearly 9,000 mail-in ballots tossed out.

(KXAN/Todd Bynum)

(KXAN/Todd Bynum)

(KXAN/Todd Bynum)

(KXAN/Todd Bynum)

(KXAN/Todd Bynum)

Elsewhere, lawsuits in states like Georgia and Michigan have also been thrown out, with votes disputed by Trump’s campaign ultimately being ruled as valid.

On Thursday, members of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency said definitively, “There is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised.”

Additionally, the agency said the 2020 election was “the most secure in American history.”

KXAN will update this story with more information from the Saturday rally.