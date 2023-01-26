AUSTIN (KXAN) — A local nonprofit that helps people experiencing homelessness is trying to recover after someone stole their truck earlier this week.

Mission Accomplished works to provide laundry services to unhoused people. The group tweeted Tuesday that its mobile laundry truck, worth about $35,000, was stolen Monday.

The truck pulls the nonprofit’s mobile laundry trailer, stores supplies and weight and picks up donations.

Though the theft is a devastating loss, Mission Accomplished said it “will not stop us from continuing our work in the community.” The group also asked for the community’s prayers.

Ebonie Trice, CEO of Mission Accomplished, said they’re continuing services by going to a laundry facility. The nonprofit operates three days a week and goes to different locations in Austin and Travis County to provide its services.

“As of right now, we’re having to re-do how we’re doing things,” Trice said. “But we’re still our job in the community.”

The work of Mission Accomplished goes beyond the homeless community. Its website shows it also helps people in the community who need to find a job or educational assistance.