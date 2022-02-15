Truck catches fire on MoPac in southwest Austin, causes traffic backups

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A box truck caught fire Tuesday on South MoPac Expressway near Barton Creek Mall, the Austin Fire Department said. The flames spread and caused a grass fire.

At last update, AFD said the fire is under control, but traffic is still backed up for miles and the southbound lanes of MoPac are still closed before Loop 360 as of around 3 p.m. Traffic is being detoured to the frontage road at the Loop 360 exit until the smoke clears.

AFD said it was called to 2100 South MoPac just after 1:30 p.m. When crews arrived, they found a box truck fully involved. It was parked on the shoulder of the highway.

Austin Fire is asking people to watch for first responders who may be working in the roadway. At around 3 p.m. our crews on scene watched as a tow truck was working to remove the box truck that caught fire from the road.

Lane closures on MoPac southbound near Loop 360 due to box truck/grass fire (KXAN Photo/Grace Reader)

Traffic along MoPac near Barton Creek Mall after box truck/grass fire (KXAN Photo/Grace Reader)

Traffic along MoPac near Barton Creek Mall after box truck/grass fire (KXAN Photo/Grace Reader)

This is a developing story.