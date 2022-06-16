TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) – On Wednesday, the Travis County District Attorney’s Office announced cases set for trial resulted in criminal convictions for acts of violence.

On Friday, a Travis County jury deliberated and convicted 44-year-old Jabbar Bostic on three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child. Bostic was booked into jail in Aug. 2021 and charged for offenses that took place in the summer of 2009.

On Monday, a jury convicted 62-year-old Woodrow Maybin of continuous sexual abuse of a young child. On Friday, the jury began deliberations, and Monday, it found Maybin guilty of the continuous sexual abuse of a young child against four victims. Maybin was arrested in July 2018 for the charges. The offenses took place between Feb. 23, 2008, and May 1, 2018.

On Monday, 42-year-old John Wofford pled guilty to assault family violence with a prior conviction. In Dec. 2020, the Austin Police Department arrested Wofford and charged him with aggravated kidnapping, assault strangulation and assault family violence with a prior conviction.

“Our office is committed to holding people who commit acts of violence accountable,” said Travis County district attorney José Garza. “We hope these verdicts bring closure and peace to the victims in these cases and their families.”