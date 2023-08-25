A June 2021 mass shooting on Sixth Street killed one person and injured more than a dozen other.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Jury selection for a man accused of killing one person and injuring more than a dozen others in a mass shooting on downtown Austin’s Sixth Street is set to begin Monday.

Police believe the suspect opened fire into crowds following some kind of confrontation between two groups. According to court records, he and a group of friends drove to Sixth Street from Killeen when they encountered a rival group of men they knew from Killeen. Travis County District Attorney Jose Garza said prosecutors believe De’Ondre White was the only shooter.

The June 2021 downtown shooting took the life of 25-year-old Douglas Kantor, who was in town visiting from Michigan.

Douglas Kantor (Photo provided by Kantor family)

Kantor was an innocent bystander.

“[Kantor] chose Austin, because he heard it was a fun, beautiful city,” said the victim’s mother Julia during an April 2022 interview with KXAN investigator Dalton Huey. “He thought he was going to be safe.”

The shooting happened near Sixth and Trinity Streets, right in the heart of the entertainment district, according to police.

The suspect faces murder and aggravated assault charges. KXAN has reached out to his attorney and will update this story when we receive a response.

City efforts to improve Sixth Street safety

After the mass shooting, former City Council Member Kathie Tovo – whose district included downtown – launched the Safer Sixth Street Initiative. It passed in March 2022.

It includes the following measures:

Critical incident training for businesses

Additional security (HALO) cameras on the street

Downtown EMS staging area

Lighting improvements

A potential grant program for businesses to enhance security

APD said some officers raced shooting victims to the hospital in their patrol vehicles during the June 2021 shooting.

Other measures, like permit changes to allow for outdoor seating at Sixth Street bars and restaurants launched, but did not receive much participating from businesses, city officials told KXAN earlier this year.

That factor was related to goals of diversifying the space to more than just a nightlife destination, reducing stagnant crowds and improving pedestrian mobility.

City Council is set to approve adopting the 2024 East Sixth Street Public Improvement District Services and Assessment plan, which includes about $85,000 in funding, 40% of which will go towards the following public safety factors.

Coordinating with APD and SXSW to address “negative impacts from festival crowds”

Researching best practices on addressing panhandling

Monitoring special events, barricade plans

Coordinating with the Downtown Austin Alliance on safety partnerships

Addressing crowd control during festivals

Council will take this up at next week’s meeting.

The shooting suspect’s trial is set to begin Wednesday, Aug. 28 after two days of jury selection.