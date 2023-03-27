Editor’s Note: The video above shows KXAN News Today’s top headlines for March 27, 2023.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The first steps of a trial for the man accused of shooting and killing Austin protester Garrett Foster in July 2020 happen Monday.

Daniel Perry, an Army sergeant, was indicted in the case in 2021 on felony charges of murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and a misdemeanor charge of deadly conduct.

Investigators say Foster, 28, had been participating in a march against police violence when he was shot and killed.

Police said Perry was driving downtown when he turned onto Congress Avenue near Fourth Street. Protesters — including Foster, who was armed — surrounded the car, and Perry fired from inside the car, the Austin Police Department said.

Perry’s attorney said at the time the shooting was in self-defense.

Jury selection for the trial begins Monday at 9 a.m., according to Perry’s attorneys Clint Broden and Douglas O’Connell.

Separately, Foster’s family filed a lawsuit against Perry and Uber, whom he said he was driving for at the time, in May 2022.