AUSTIN (KXAN) — Trial dates have been set for three Austin Police Department officers who were indicted in connection to their alleged involvement in racial justice protests in downtown Austin. That’s more than three years since those protests erupted in May 2020.

Once of those officers, Chance Bretches, was charged with felony offenses after he was indicted in May 2022. The charges included aggravated assault with serious bodily injury by a public servant and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon by a public servant.

The charges against Bretches stem from a case in which a woman allegedly working as a street medic was injured in the protest. Travis County District Attorney José Garza’s office said Meredith Drake was shot with a “deadly weapon” by Bretches and lost part of her finger as a result. Drake previously told KXAN she was hit by a bean bag round.

Bretches’ trial was set for April 8, 2024.

Jeffrey Teng was one of 19 officers indicted last year over claims of excessive force during 2020 protests in downtown Austin. He was also indicted on a second charge — deadly conduct by discharging a firearm — in June 2023.

Teng was originally indicted in February 2022 on a charge of aggravated assault by a public servant and placed on administrative leave.

Teng’s trial was set for June 3, 2024.

Kyle Felton was also one of the 19 officers indicted last year. Another charge was handed down to him in June 2023, and he now faces charges of deadly conduct by discharging a firearm and two counts of aggravated assault by a public servant.

Felton’s trial was set for June 3, 2024.