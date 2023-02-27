AUSTIN (KXAN) — A US district judge has set a trial date in a lawsuit tied to the City of Austin’s efforts to oust the South Terminal through the eminent domain.

As part of expansion plans for Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, the City of Austin authorized eminent domain in June to take over the property where the South Terminal sits. The South Terminal is owned and operated by the private company LoneStar Airport Holdings, and is home to lower-cost airlines like Frontier.

According to court documents, Lonestar Airport Holdings’ federal lawsuit will go to trial May 13, 2024.

This all stems from AUS’ 2040 master plan, which includes expanding the Barbara Jordan Terminal and building a new airfield concourse at the airport. Construction of a new concourse means AUS will need to relocate its existing midfield taxiways, resulting in the city’s decision to close and remove the South Terminal.

The city and Lonestar tried to reach agreement on how much the city would pay the company for the South Terminal, according to court documents. When they both could not agree, it prompted the city to authorize its use of eminent domain.