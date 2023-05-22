AUSTIN (KXAN) — The trial of an Austin police officer accused of murder in a 2020 deadly shooting started Monday with jury selection.

Christopher Taylor, 31, is accused of shooting and killing Michael Ramos, 42, during a confrontation with police in a south Austin apartment complex parking lot. In July 2020, officers responded to South Pleasant Valley Road after a 911 call reported someone dealing drugs in a car. The caller also said a man had a gun, according to previous APD reports.

When officers arrived at the scene, Ramos was directed to get out of the car. After exiting the car, the incident escalated and an officer hit Ramos in the thigh with a non-lethal bean bag round, APD said.

After Ramos gets back into the car and shuts the door, the video shows. Three gunshots were fired as Ramos tries to drive away from the parking spot. APD previously said Taylor was the officer who fired the lethal rounds.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

In December 2020, Ramos’ mother, Brenda, sued the City of Austin and Taylor in a wrongful death civil lawsuit, which claims Taylor shot Mike without justification.

“Any competent police officer would have known that shooting a suspect in the head because he was driving away from police and bystanders—toward a dead-end blocked by dumpsters and a building—was a gross civil rights violation,” the lawsuit read.

In 2021, a Travis County grand jury returned an indictment for Taylor.

Former prosecutor Gary Cobb is coming out of retirement to help with the murder trial. Travis County District Attorney José Garza made a special request for Cobb to help with the case, according to a source who asked to remain anonymous because of their proximity to the case.

In July 2019, Taylor was accused of shooting and killing 46-year-old Mauris Nishanga DeSilva in downtown Austin during a check welfare call. In addition to a murder charge, he also faces a charge of deadly conduct for the discharge of a firearm related to the 2019 incident. This case is still going through the court process.