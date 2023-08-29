At least 14 people are hurt after a mass shooting in downtown Austin on 6th Street near Trinity Street June 12, 2021 (KXAN Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The murder trial for a man accused of firing into crowds on Austin’s Sixth Street in June 2021 began Tuesday after one day of jury selection. One person died and more than a dozen were hurt in the mass shooting.

De’Ondre White, 21, also faces an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge.

The shooting took place in the heart of the entertainment district, near Trinity Street. The man who died was Douglas Kantor, 25, who had been visiting the city from out of town.

Jala Washington will be in court to cover opening statements. Follow her updates below:

This story will be updated throughout the trial.