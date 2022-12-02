Trevor Noah and Seth Meyers are just two of the names on the 2023 lineup for Moontower Just For Laughs Austin. (AP Photos)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Trevor Noah and Seth Meyers are just two of the names on the 2023 lineup for Moontower Just For Laughs Austin.

The annual comedy festival takes place April 12-23 and will feature over 100 comics across more than 10 venues in Austin. Badges for the festival are on sale now.

In recent years, the festival has grown from four days to two weeks under the partnership of Moontower Comedy, the Paramount Theatre and Montreal’s Just For Laughs.

Noah is scheduled for four shows at Bass Concert Hall from April 20-23, while Meyers will return to the Paramount Theatre, according to event organizers.

“As we continue our quest of building the ultimate comedy event in Austin, our partnership with Just For Laughs adds more diversity, variety and fun for our comedy fans,” said Lietza Brass, Moontower Just For Laughs Austin festival director, in a press release. “Together we bring a large and exciting roster centered on the brightest comedy stars of today from the U.S., Texas, and abroad. We’re proud to expand our program of presenting shows in Spanish in 2023. We truly have something to please everyone’s taste.”

The festival released its initial lineup of performers Thursday but said more could be added in the coming months.

Here is the initial lineup (Paramount & Stateside Headliners are in bold; the asterisk denotes Moontower debut).