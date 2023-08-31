AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin City Council on Thursday unanimously approved Robin Henderson as the Austin Police Department’s new interim police chief.

Henderson spoke exclusively with KXAN photographer Ed Zavala after the council’s approval. She talked about APD staffing levels and recruitment efforts, public safety and downtown safety, and her priorities as interim chief. Watch the interview in the above video player.

She said it’s a “tremendous honor, privilege and pleasure” to take over as APD’s interim chief.

Henderson has served with APD for 26 years, most recently as chief of staff to Chief Joseph Chacon, who announced his retirement last week. Henderson will begin serving as interim police chief effective the first week of September until a search for a permanent chief is completed, according to the city.

Henderson was named as the assistant police chief in 2020, then in 2021 promoted to chief of staff.

“I value the trust he has put in me to move the organization forward in a positive direction,” Henderson said at the city council meeting Thursday. “I am truly honored and humbled, and I appreciate the opportunity to serve as your interim chief.”

According to the City, in her role as chief of staff, Henderson oversaw all APD operations, which included a workforce of approximately 2,200 sworn and civilian personnel. She also managed several specialized units including Peer Support, the Counter Attack Strike Team and the Executive Protection Unit.

Henderson has served in various assignments with APD, including as executive lieutenant, patrol lieutenant, cadet training, field training, internal affairs, person and property investigations, street response and patrol.

“Chief Henderson is an experienced, respected veteran of the Austin Police Department with a passion for public service and making a positive impact on the community,” Interim City Manager Jesús Garza said. “She is a true servant leader, and I am confident she will do an excellent job leading the department during this time of transition.”