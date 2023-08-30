AUSTIN (KXAN) — Travis Scott is making a stop in Austin for his “Utopia The Circus Maximus” world tour in November.

The Houston-based rapper’s tour will be his first since the tragedy at Astroworld Festival nearly two years ago, where ten people died and dozens more were injured due to a crowd surge during his concert.

A Texas grand jury in June declined to indict Scott in a criminal investigation of the incident.

Scott announced the tour Tuesday, following the release of his new album ‘Utopia’ at the end of July. The album came out the same day the Houston Police Department released its final report of the Astroworld incident. The over-1,200-page report detailed what led a grand jury to decide not to indict Scott for any criminal charges back in June.

The album was announced back in 2020 and is Scott’s first release since the festival tragedy. It features big names in the hip-hop and rap music scene, including Beyoncé, SZA, Drake, Future, Kid Cudi, 21 Savage, and many more.

The Moody Center performance is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 21. Tickets go on sale Thursday.

Last time Scott performed in Austin was at the Austin City Limits Music Festival in 2018, where he was one of the headliners.