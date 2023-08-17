AUSTIN (KXAN) — Classes were canceled Thursday morning for Travis Early College High School because of an “incident” that happened on campus.

In a social media thread, the Austin Independent School District said the campus was safe and there was no danger to students or staff.

AISD said students who were already on buses will be returned home. For students already on campus, the district is coordinating transportation back home.

The school is located on East Oltorf Street, just west of Interstate 35.

Travis Early College High School classes canceled after ‘incident’ on campus Aug. 17, 2023 (KXAN Photo/Todd Bynum)

KXAN has reached out to AISD for more information and will update this story when a response is received.