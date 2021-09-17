Travis Early College High School deemed safe after search for ‘suspicious package’

Austin

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:
Travis Early College High School was partially evacuated after reports of a 'suspicious package.' The campus was deemed safe after about an hour. (KXAN Photo/Chris Nelson)

Travis Early College High School was partially evacuated after reports of a ‘suspicious package.’ The campus was deemed safe after about an hour. (KXAN Photo/Chris Nelson)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Independent School District police officers responded to Travis Early College High School for a report of a suspicious package Friday. After about an hour, the campus was deemed safe.

AISD Police Chief Ashley A. Gonzalez said the campus is resuming normal operations after a search was conducted.

During the investigation, officers helped with a partial evacuation of campus while the area was checked.

  • Travis Early College High School was partially evacuated after reports of a 'suspicious package.' The campus was deemed safe after about an hour. (KXAN Photo/Chris Nelson)
    Travis Early College High School was partially evacuated after reports of a ‘suspicious package.’ The campus was deemed safe after about an hour. (KXAN Photo/Chris Nelson)
  • Travis Early College High School was partially evacuated after reports of a 'suspicious package.' The campus was deemed safe after about an hour. (KXAN Photo/Chris Nelson)
    Travis Early College High School was partially evacuated after reports of a ‘suspicious package.’ The campus was deemed safe after about an hour. (KXAN Photo/Chris Nelson)

The school is located on East Oltorf Street near Interstate 35 in south Austin.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

Trending Stories

Don't Miss