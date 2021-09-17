Travis Early College High School deemed safe after search for ‘suspicious package’

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Independent School District police officers responded to Travis Early College High School for a report of a suspicious package Friday. After about an hour, the campus was deemed safe.
AISD Police Chief Ashley A. Gonzalez said the campus is resuming normal operations after a search was conducted.
During the investigation, officers helped with a partial evacuation of campus while the area was checked.
The school is located on East Oltorf Street near Interstate 35 in south Austin.