The Travis County Government offers employees and visitors a charging station at the 700 Lavaca Garage in downtown Austin. (Photo obtained from ABJ)

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (ABJ) — Travis County leaders are investing in the region’s electric vehicle future.

During its July 19 meeting, the Travis County Commissioners Court voted unanimously to approve a grant that would fund the purchase and installation of four new electric vehicle charging stations across the county.

The move marks a small step forward in the county’s long-term plan to address harmful greenhouse gas emissions and their negative impact on the environment.

