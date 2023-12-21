AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Travis County sobering center will soon undergo renovations that will double its capacity after funds for renovations were unanimously approved by the Travis County Commissioners Court.

The Austin-Travis County Sobering Center has served over 10,000 people since 2018 and is “known for creating innovative solutions to meet community needs,” according to a release.

The Sobering Center in a release that renovating the center will double the capacity and “provide better utilization of the building so that those safely sobering up and those already sobered and waiting to get into treatment can have their own space.”

Additionally, Central Health has also come on board as a payer for income-eligible patients staying at the center longer while waiting to access long-term care.