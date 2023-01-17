AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man has been sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty to his involvement in a 2019 crash that resulted in a woman dying.

Michael Garcia pled guilty to an accident involving death charge on Aug. 10, per Travis County online records. Police told KXAN in 2019 Garcia was accused of crashing a truck into a tree in southeast Austin following an attempted robbery before fleeing the scene, with passenger Josephine Guerra dying from her injuries.

Garcia was identified as the driver of the vehicle, with witnesses telling police two other men fled with him from the scene.