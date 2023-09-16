TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Travis County officials are investigating the death of an inmate, according to a press release from the Travis County Sheriff’s Office.

On Sept. 8, 21-year-old Sappi Tchoualack Jeugoum Franck, of Austin, “was found to be in an altered state of behavior in his housing unit,” said the release. It did not go into further detail about what happened, but said he was taken to the hospital, treated and taken off life support and died Sept. 13.

He was booked Sept. 2 on two charges — burglary of a vehicle and resisting arrest, TCSO said.

TCSO’s Internal Affairs Unit, the Criminal Investigations Division, the Texas Rangers and the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office are all investigating, which is in line with protocol for any death in custody.