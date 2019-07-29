Travis County may ask AMC to foot $74K bill for damages during ‘Fear the Walking Dead’ filming

AUSTIN (KXAN) — After crews filmed parts of an episode of “Fear the Walking Dead” in Austin in February, Travis County Commissioners Court will decide if AMC will be liable for damage caused to Braker Lane during shooting.

Filming took place at the Southeast Metropolitan Park in January and along Braker Lane the following month.

Travis County instructed the film crew to stay within the roadway while filming and to make sure the road would be back to normal after they were done, according to Travis County.

This isn’t the first time the show has filmed in Austin, as the city has been their annual go-to filming spot for the past few years. Yet this time, they left several damages behind, according to a report by the Public Works Division and Transportation and Natural Resources department.

The agencies say damages included ruts behind the sidewalk, debris along slopes and the roadway, curbs that need cleaning, and striping that needed cleaning and restriping with the same thermo-plastic application as before.

According to Travis County, the film crew tried to power wash the “materials” put on the roadways after filming was finished. This removed the asphalt sealant from the road and all reflective beads in the striping.

The county bore the costs of repairing the damage, officials say.

The issue will be up before the Travis County Commissioners’ Court Tuesday and they will decide if AMC will be asked to reimburse Travis County for the cost of the repairs.