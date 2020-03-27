Travis County has 160 COVID-19 cases

AUSTIN (KXAN) — This story has the latest information on COVID-19 cases in Austin and Travis County.

The first cases in Austin were announced March 13.

March 27 Update

Travis County announced its first death from COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, March 27. It was a woman in her 70s with significant underlying health conditions.

The county also confirmed there are now 160 cases.

March 26 Update

Travis County reported it had 137 cases as of March 26.

March 25 Update

Travis County has a total of 98 cases of COVID-19 as of March 25.

The Chief of Emergency Medical Services also confirmed Wednesday the first Austin-Travis County EMS employee had tested positive.

Alternate Health Authority Dr. Jason Pickett said of all the cases in Travis County, only three people are in the hospital and the rest are recovering at home.