Travis County eyes changes to floodplain regulations with Atlas 14

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Travis County is preparing to adopt floodplain regulations in line with new federal rainfall data, which could increase development costs for builders.

County commissioners will consider next week adopting the 500-year floodplain as the county's new regulatory standard for overseeing development. The rules will be on an interim basis while floodplain maps across Travis County are redrawn.

As Austin Business Journal reported in a January cover story, Atlas 14 is a federal rainfall study which found that broad swaths of Central Texas, including Austin, receive more rain than previously thought.

