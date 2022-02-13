Travis County ESD 1: At least 1 house, 1 vehicle on fire in west Travis County

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Travis County ESD No. 1 crews are responding to at least one house and one vehicle caught on fire northwest of Austin near Jonestown, along with a brush fire.

ESD No. 1 Chief Donnie Norman confirmed to KXAN his team was responding to the fire, which broke out just before 12:30 Sunday afternoon. The call came in from 19421 Tyler Trail, located just northwest of Lake Travis.

STAR Flight is currently on scene with water buckets to help tend to the fire, officials told KXAN.

Travis County ESD No. 1 crews are responding to at least one house and one vehicle on fire near Jonestown Sunday afternoon. (Courtesy: Chief Donnie Norman)

The call came in from 19421 Tyler Trail, located just northwest of Lake Travis. (KXAN Viewer Photo)

At this time, it is not known the cause of the fire or the scale of the brush fire.

This is a developing story. We will update it as more information becomes available.