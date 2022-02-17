‘Multiple indictments’ announced against APD officers linked to May 2020 protests

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Travis County District Attorney José Garza said Thursday “multiple indictments will be forthcoming in the days ahead” for law enforcement officers suspected of criminal conduct during the May 2020 racial injustice protests.

Earlier this month KXAN learned from an attorney up to 18 Austin Police Department officers could be indicted by a grand jury related excessive use-of-force cases from the protests, spurred by the deaths of George Floyd and Mike Ramos. Those cases fall under the Travis County DA Civil Rights Unit.

Garza said in a Thursday press conference the special grand jury empaneled to consider the cases has completed its work, but he didn’t say exactly how many APD officers would be officially indicted. The Associated Press reported from sources 19 Austin police officers were indicted on aggravated assault charges over the protests.

Garza explained if indictments are issued, under state law, the Travis County District Attorney’s Office can’t talk about specific ones until the person is booked into the county jail.

The district attorney said the facts discovered through his office’s investigation of the incidents are “disturbing,” and they believe many protesters injured by law enforcement during the protests were “innocent bystanders.”

Garza said the protesters suffered “significant and serious injuries to the head, face and body,” and some may never recover.

“Our community is safer when our community trusts law enforcement, when it believes law enforcement follows the law and protects the people who live here,” Garza said, adding people are less likely to report crimes if they don’t have trust in police.

At 5 p.m. Thursday, APD is expected to speak on the indictments for its officers in a press conference.

Also on Thursday, the Combined Law Enforcement Associations of Texas and Austin Police Association called on Garza to cease any announcements about any prosecuted cases involving APD officers until after the Democratic primary and runoffs.

Garza fired back at people suggesting his office is biased toward prosecuting law enforcement.

“There are some people in this community and across the state who insist that there must never be accountability for law enforcement if they break the law,” Garza said. “Some of them have already suggested that our office’s review of the 2020 protests have been biased and that we are targeting police, while letting others off scot-free. That could not be further from the truth.”

The district attorney pointed out in addition to looking into the criminal conduct of police during the protests, his office has also prosecuted 33 cases against civilians who engaged in criminal conduct at the time. Eleven of those cases are still pending.

One of Garza’s priorities since taking office in January 2021 was to get excessive use-of-force cases by police officers in front of grand juries. Many of those cases have been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is so important that our community have faith and trust in our criminal justice system,” Garza told KXAN after he took office. “That they have faith if a law enforcement officer engages in misconduct, that if a law enforcement officer breaks the law, that they will be held accountable. So, that is our goal.”

In the wake of the protests, several people filed civil lawsuits against APD officers, the department and the city after being injured by police who fired “less-lethal” ammunition at them. Many of those people suffered injuries after being hit by bean bags and/or rubber bullets in the face/head area while officers were trying to control crowds.

Austin City Council on Thursday approved $10 million in settlements for two people hurt by Austin Police officers during the protests.