Travis County DA to delay bringing Javier Ambler, Michael Ramos cases to grand jury

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Travis County District Attorney announced Wednesday she will delay bringing two cases at the center of the law enforcement and use of force discussion in Central Texas to grand juries until next year.

On Wednesday, District Attorney Margaret Moore said she will be delaying the cases of Javier Ambler and Michael Ramos.

Javier Ambler died in the custody of Williamson County deputies in March 2019, and Michael Ramos, whose death sparked protests in Austin along with the death of George Floyd, was shot and killed by an Austin police officer in April.

Instead, Moore said she will pass the cases off to the newly elected District Attorney to handle in January. Moore conceded the Democratic primary runoff to her opponent, José Garza, earlier this month.

The cases were originally supposed to be presented to a special grand jury in August.

In a statement, Moore said the Civil Rights Unit of the office will still be preparing the cases for grand juries as normal. That way, they’ll be ready to be presented as soon as Garza takes office.

You can read Moore’s full statement below.