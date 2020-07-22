Travis County DA to delay bringing Javier Ambler, Michael Ramos cases to grand jury

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Travis County District Attorney announced Wednesday she will delay bringing two cases at the center of the law enforcement and use of force discussion in Central Texas to grand juries until next year.
On Wednesday, District Attorney Margaret Moore said she will be delaying the cases of Javier Ambler and Michael Ramos.
Javier Ambler died in the custody of Williamson County deputies in March 2019, and Michael Ramos, whose death sparked protests in Austin along with the death of George Floyd, was shot and killed by an Austin police officer in April.
Instead, Moore said she will pass the cases off to the newly elected District Attorney to handle in January. Moore conceded the Democratic primary runoff to her opponent, José Garza, earlier this month.
The cases were originally supposed to be presented to a special grand jury in August.
In a statement, Moore said the Civil Rights Unit of the office will still be preparing the cases for grand juries as normal. That way, they’ll be ready to be presented as soon as Garza takes office.
You can read Moore’s full statement below.
“When I created the Civil Rights Unit in this office, one of my main goals was to develop community confidence in the thoroughness and fairness of the process by which we handle officer-involved use-of-force cases. The voters of Travis County have spoken. By overwhelmingly supporting a candidate for District Attorney who ran on a platform of changing how officer-involved shooting cases are prosecuted, I believe the the community has clearly stated it would like to see the new administration oversee the prosecution of these cases from beginning to end. We are mindful of the possible pain and discomfort to the families of Mr. Ambler and Mr. Ramos by delaying the presentation to a grand jury. We have reached out to the families through their representatives to inform them of this decision and explained our reasons for doing so. We have taken into careful consideration all factors, including the impact this decision would have on the families, and believe that it is the responsible thing to do out of deference to and respect for what can only be viewed as the community’s mandate in the recent election specifically, in relation to how officer-involved shooting cases are handled.”District Attorney Margaret Moore