Family and a stranger pray at the site on Wickersham Lane where police shot and killed Alexander Gonzales Jan. 5, 2020 (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Travis County District Attorney Jose Garza announced Tuesday that a Travis County grand jury returned no indictments in a deadly January 2021 shooting involving one of two Austin Police Department officers, according to a news release.

At approximately 12:30 a.m., Jan. 5, 2021, 911 dispatch received a shooting hot shot call at the 2500 block of Wickersham Lane from APD Officer Gabriel Gutierrez, the release said.

The first APD officers to respond to the scene were Officers Luis Serrato and Brian Nenno. The driver involved in the incident, Alex Gonzales Jr., and his passenger, Jessica Arellano, were both shot. Gonzales died at the scene, the release said.

Defense Attorneys Ken Ervin and Doug O’Connell for Serrato said in a news release Tuesday that while it is “unfortunate District Attorney Garza chose to prevent us from addressing you

directly, it is clear you nevertheless carefully considered all facts and circumstances in arriving at

your decision and ignored any pressure to return an indictment.”

The news release for Serrano’s attorneys added they look forward to Serrato’s immediate return to duty for residents in Austin.