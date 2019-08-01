Travis County DA says 51% of sex assault cases in her tenure ended with deal/ guilty verdict

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Days after Travis County District Attorney Margaret Moore stepped down from her role in the statewide Sexual Assault Survivor’s Taskforce, she released data surrounding the prosecution of sexual assault cases by her office.

Moore left the taskforce amid criticism of how she handled sexual assault cases as District Attorney. A class-action lawsuit brought about by three sexual assault survivors in June 2018, named the District Attorney’s Office as one of several plaintiffs in the alleged mishandling of their cases.

In an effort to set the record straight, she released data about sexual assault cases her office has handled.

“It is imperative that the public know the truth,” she wrote in a press release. “Those who spread false information regarding the prosecution of these cases by this Office only discourage survivors from coming forward.”

Since Moore took office in 2017, her office received 215 adult sexual assault cases from law enforcement and of those, they negotiated a plea deal or got a guilty verdict in 111 of those cases.

The District Attorney’s Office said the data about how many cases ended in a plea deal or guilty verdict between 2011 and 2015 is pending. As a result, KXAN cannot immediately show how Moore’s success during her tenure can be compared to her predecessor’s.

It does show, however, that in 2018 and 2019, the District Attorney’s Office took a larger percentage of sexual assault cases to trial than previous years.

Moore says during her time as DA, her office added resources to create the Adult Sexual Assault Unit, increased the number of cases received from Austin police and indicted and tried more cases each year.

“In general, when I came into office, I placed a greater emphasis on our trial strength overall,” Moore said in an interview with KXAN. “We’ve had more trials each year, just overall. Since ’17 we’ve been increasing the percentage of those trials that are adult sexual assault trials, just because those cases are getting fully prepared and into courts.”