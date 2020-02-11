Travis County constables get creative to count the homeless in 2020 Census

AUSTIN (KXAN) — With the help of a $75,000 federal grant, Travis County Constables are getting creative in targeting the “hard to count” members of the population for the 2020 Census, such as Austin’s homeless.

Constable Stacy Suits of Precinct Three, which includes the Oak Hill area in Southwest Travis County, says he will use his share of the grant to hire a community liaison for six months to better coordinate an accurate count of the homeless population.

The census, among other things, helps the federal government determine how much money to give to communities across the nation.

“I tend to think we got 7,000 to 9,000 homeless people in this area,” he said. Constable Suits says if every homeless person is counted in the area, Travis County could receive $13.5 million from the federal government.

The biggest challenge in counting the homeless is trust, according to Constable Deputy Drew McAngus, head of the Constable’s established Homeless Outreach Program. He is tasked with reaching out to the homeless and connecting them to social services, “and I try to explain to them, the more they help us, the more we can help them because of the federal funding.”

“I’m getting them to say ‘OK we’ll do it’ but it’s getting to them and getting it done,” that presents another challenge, McAngus said.

The grant will allow Travis County Constables to distribute $1,000-worth of day-use bus passes to provide the homeless transportation to several locations to be counted in the 2020 Census.

“We are dedicated to going out into the camps, giving them bus passes so they can get to places so they can go online like the public libraries, social agencies or government agencies, and since the census can be done online, maybe even get some laptops donated and take it out to the camps,” Suits said. “We are looking at every thing we can to get this done.”

