Travis County Commissioners to discuss ways to help South Austin residents being unexpectedly evicted

AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN) — Time is ticking. Many residents at a South Austin apartment complex are still scrambling to find out where they’ll go — and how they’ll afford it.

This comes nearly a week after they were notified they’re being evicted with just 30-days notice.

The Rosemont at Oak Valley apartment management and property owners have blamed this on winter storm damages. However, neighbors KXAN has spoken with said that’s not the case.

Several told KXAN any damage to their apartment homes stems from ongoing issues before the winter storm. They’re frustrated, because they feel it shouldn’t have gotten to this point.

It’s the peace and quiet in the neighborhood, Paul Rodriguez said he’ll miss most.

“I’m more fearful right now, of what’s going to happen with me and my family,” Rodriguez said.

He and his family of six, like dozens of others at the Rosemont have less than a month to find a new place –their homes have been deemed inhabitable.

“We had some offers, but it’s just like a two-door car garage, or shelters that we can go to,” Rodriguez said. “But some shelters are even full right now.”

An unforeseen last-minute transition — a result of a 30-day eviction notice — is more than an inconvenience in Rodriguez’s eyes.

“That day, I went and paid my rent at about 11:30, they [staff] came out and thanked me for my money order, and I gave it to them,” Rodriguez said. “Three hours later, I find an eviction order on my door.”

Rodriguez feels it’s unfair — the way the complex has gone about everything. He stands with other neighbors telling KXAN the winter storm isn’t to blame.

“The damages that I had were before that,” Rodriguez said.

Neighbors and other concerned advocates, like Gloria Vera-Bedolla are fighting for their fellow community members. She and others have stirred up buzz to try to help — though the complex has given a list of alternate resources.

“Thankfully we were able to get the attention of the Travis County Judge, and one of the commissioners,” Vera-Bedolla said. “We already had a city council person that came out.”

On Tuesday, Travis County Commissioners will discuss options on how to help. Vera-Bedolla calls the situation at Rosemont a crisis.

“Stop and think about this — in a month and a week from now, children are supposed to be returning to school,” she said. “I don’t understand how we expect them to be successful… there’s so much uncertainty.”

There are also still a lot of questions. Rodriguez said he’s asked the complex what damages make his apartment uninhabitable, and hasn’t gotten a straight response.

“I just want to know why I’m being evicted,” Rodriguez said.

KXAN is still working on getting some answers from the complex, as it hasn’t specified to us, what damages are making homes uninhabitable.

Rodriguez also said they were supposed to have a meeting with the complex Tuesday, July 6. It was rescheduled for this Wednesday, according to Rodriguez.