AUSTIN (KXAN) – Travis County Commissioners met Tuesday to hear public comment before voting on a permit for a techno music festival happening in mid-November in southeast Travis County near the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

The sixth edition of the Seismic Dance Event takes place from Friday, Nov. 10 to Sunday, Nov. 12 at the The Concourse Project, located at 8509 Burleson Road.

No one spoke during the public hearing Tuesday, and commissioners took no action on the permit.