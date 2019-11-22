Travis Co. leaders want to expand mental health services downtown — but it will take some bargaining

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Travis County leaders want to expand mental health services downtown.

They’ve identified a spot they say can be used to provide help to people who are homeless in Austin.

In return, it will help the county get one step closer to renovating the Expo Center.

But there’s other interest in the property. Both Travis County and the City of Austin see potential in the old Health South Building on 13th and Red River.

“We’ve really worked hard to expand options for both in-patient and out-patient care for those suffering from mental illness and substance use disorder,” says Travis Co. Judge Sarah Eckhardt.

The city-owned property is the latest bargaining chip Travis Co. has suggested a mission to renovate the Expo Center. Judge Eckhardt envisions an expansion to the nearby Sobering Center, which can clean up the streets and divert Austin’s homeless from the ER and jail.

“It would be advantageous to the hospital, it would be advantageous to the court system, it would be advantageous to the people who are suffering,” says Eckhardt.

She admits — all this would come at a cost for taxpayers. But she says it’s nothing compared to what we’re already paying in jail costs.

“It would be more humane, effective, efficient and fair to spend those public dollars in a health care setting,” explained Eckhardt.

Meanwhile, Austin City Council member Kathie Tovo said it’s a good idea, but would be better used as affordable housing.

“I think it’s a good example of their ideas, and partnerships could be could be something we work on together, but I do see it as an important site for housing,” says Tovo.

At this point, it’s just an option for the city to consider while the two parties negotiate a deal. Until the, the building will remain closed.