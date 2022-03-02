Travis Co. District judge to decide on temporary injunction halting Abbott’s transgender directive

A crowd rallied at the Capitol against the state’s “abuse” investigations into transgender health care. (KXAN Photo)

Austin (KXAN) — Travis County District Judge Amy Clark Meachum will decide Wednesday whether to issue a temporary injunction stopping the enforcement of Governor Greg Abbott’s directive surrounding gender-affirming care.

A week ago, Governor Greg Abbott issued a directive for the Texas Department of Family Protective Services (DFPS) to pursue child abuse investigations of parents who help their transgender children get gender-affirming care.

On Tuesday, the parents of a 16-year-old trans child along with Houston-based psychologist, Megan Mooney, Ph.D., filed a lawsuit against the Governor as well as DFPS. This was after they were informed they were being investigated by the agency.

The lawsuit states that “defendants are also endangering the health and wellbeing of transgender youth by depriving them of medically necessary care. Defendants’ actions are ultra vires, invalid and violate separation of powers and due process. Plaintiffs seek injunctive relief.”

Judge Meachum heard from Lambda Legal Defense and Education Fund who is representing the plaintiffs in the case. The American Civil Liberties Union of Texas has also filed a lawsuit looking to block the statewide directive.

Lambda Legal Defense and Education Fund tells KXAN it is seeking the judge to restrain DFPS from conducting investigations of families who are “providing necessary treatment for their children.”

KXAN reached out to DFPS and a spokesperson said the agency is aware of the lawsuit filed by the ACLU but has no comment.

KXAN is still waiting to hear from the Governor’s office.

This is a developing story.