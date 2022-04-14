TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Travis Central Appraisal District (TCAD) said appraisal notices for the year are on their way to homeowners. Spoiler alert: Values are up. Way up.

TCAD said according to this year’s values, the 2022 median market value for a residential property in Travis County is $632,208.

KXAN has previously reported that according to TCAD, the median home value was $413,403 in 2021 and $354,622 in 2020.

In a press release on Thursday, the agency also said that their market values “in recent years have been too low, particularly in areas of western Travis County.” That’s according to a review by the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts, which is conducted every two years, said TCAD.

“Appraisal districts are required by law to appraise property at 100% of market value as of Jan. 1 of the year,” the release stated.

“The data tells a clear story. The local housing market continues to see rising property values due to high demand and low supply,” said Chief Appraiser Marya Crigler in the release. “But increases in market values should not cause panic about future tax bills. Property owners with a homestead exemption still benefit from a 10% cap on the increase of their taxable value.”

Crigler said TCAD’s assessments still fell within their 5% margin of error. She said some folks will see market values 50% greater than last year or even more, primarily due to short supply and high demand of housing that’s driving those home prices up.

Property value is one piece of the equation when it comes to calculating your property tax.

“Instead, assessed values are used to determine a property owner’s portion of the total tax levy. The total tax levy is determined by the budgets set by local taxing entities such as cities, counties, and school districts,” according to the release.

You can expect your Notices of Appraised Value in your mailbox as early as week, according to TCAD.

“In addition to reviewing their market values, Travis County property owners are encouraged to check their exemption status and learn more about the protest process,” they said.

If you believe your property value is incorrect, you can protest it with the appraisal district.

The deadline to file is May 16. TCAD encourages folks to file through their online portal, but will also accept protests by mail and via dropbox outside their office, located at 850 E. Anderson Ln.

“The informal process, which allows property owners to receive a settlement offer from the appraisal district, will begin April 18 and end June 30. During that time, property owners will have the opportunity to discuss their property with a TCAD appraiser,” stated the release.

You’ll have 3-5 days between the time you file your protest to schedule a meeting before TCAD assigns a date.

“Property owners who do not accept a settlement offer during the informal process will have the opportunity to present their case to the Travis Appraisal Review Board (ARB), an independent group of citizens authorized to resolve disputes between taxpayers and the appraisal district,” TCAD said.

ARB hearings are set to start in June.

TCAD said their appraisal roll increased 43% to $447 billion, due to a 56% increase in residential properties, 54% increase in commercial properties, and more than $5.8 billion in new construction.

“We expect this to be the busiest protest season we have ever had,” said Crigler. “Property owners should get their protests filed early to have the most opportunity to discuss their property with our appraisers.”

TCAD will hold a webinar on the protest process Wednesday, April 27 at 11:30 a.m. You can register at: www.traviscad.org/webinars.

You can also find more information on market values and the protest process on TCAD’s website at www.traviscad.org.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.