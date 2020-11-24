Travelers pass through Austin airport ahead of Thanksgiving

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Despite warnings from health officials, millions of Americans are traveling for the Thanksgiving holiday.

More than 3 million passengers filled airports over the weekend. Sunday was the busiest day of air travel since the pandemic began.

Those numbers, along with the ongoing surge in COVID-19 infections and deaths, could lead to a risky Thanksgiving, according to health experts.

On Monday, KXAN crews checked out the action at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. We asked travelers arriving about their experience.

“I was a little concerned about how crowded everything was going to be, but even the Orlando airport was pretty empty when I flew out,” said Joshua Burgess. “I was probably on a third-full plane, so I personally felt no discomfort with all of this.”

Travelers say they feel like airlines did a great job at keeping passengers safe. They also say everyone has been good about wearing masks, but sometimes break social distancing when standing in lines.

“I feel for the most part people are good at being responsible and helping other people be safe,” another traveler, Josh Hukill, said.