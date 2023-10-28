AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Nov. 1, the Harvest Trauma Recovery Center (HTRC) will have its grand opening. The center said it would provide “comprehensive support and healing” to survivors of violence within the Austin-Travis County area, and it would all be at no cost to the patient.

The center will join 50 other trauma recovery centers nationwide.

“The Harvest Trauma Recovery Center will stand as a sanctuary for survivors of violence in Austin-Travis County, where they will not only receive top quality mental health care, but a full array of wraparound support including basic needs, case management, substance abuse intervention, workforce assistance and a host of social and educational programs to elevate the whole family,” said AAYHF’s CEO Michael Lofton.

HTRC said clients would have access to a range of services, including:

Trauma-informed clinical case management

Evidence-based individual, group and family psychotherapy

Crisis intervention

Legal advocacy and more.

According to the center, it would be staffed with therapists, counselors, social workers and outreach personnel.

HTRC said it was committed to raising awareness about trauma as well as its impact on individuals and communities.

“Through partnerships, outreach events and educational initiatives, the HTRC aims to reduce stigma around trauma and ensure survivors have access to the resources they need to heal and thrive,” the center said.