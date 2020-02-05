Trauma alert for man down in middle of Ben White Boulevard, paramedics say

A man was found face down in the middle of Ben White Boulevard on Wednesday. (KXAN photo/Chris Nelson)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County EMS personnel declared a trauma alert for a man who was laying down in the road Wednesday afternoon.

The Austin Police Department said it received a call as 12:15 p.m. to go to the intersection of Ben White Boulevard and Bannister Lane in south Austin for a man in the road.

ATCEMS said they took the man to the South Austin Medical Center with critical, life-threatening injuries. A witness told KXAN they saw a helmet “really far down the road” from the man.

There was a moped at the scene, but authorities could not confirm if the man was riding it or had been riding it.

Three westbound lanes on Ben White Boulevard were closed. The Austin Fire Department also responded to the scene.