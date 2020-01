AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County EMS medics declared a trauma alert for a man injured in a motorcycle crash on Sunday.

The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. in east Austin at Bolm Road and Airport Boulevard, which is in between Springdale Road and Ed Bluestein Boulevard.

Medics took the man in his 40s to Dell Seton Medical Center with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries.

The southbound lanes of Airport Boulevard and Springdale Road were shut down, but have since reopened.