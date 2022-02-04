Trash, recycling pickup in Austin suspended for rest of week

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Trash and recycling collection is canceled for the rest of the week, according to the city.

Austin Resource Recovery, the department that manages these services, is asking residents to bring their carts inside to prevent them from sliding away. If you’re missing out on pickup this week, collection will restart on your next scheduled service day.

In addition to services being suspended due to the ice storm, the Recycle & Reuse Drop-off Center and Hornsby Bend Biosolids Management Plant will be closed until Monday, the city said.

Any missed brush and bulk from this week though can be left at the curb.

The city has a mobile app you can download to keep up with service alerts from Austin Resource Recovery.