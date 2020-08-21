Trash pickup days to change for almost 10,000 Austinites in September

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Curbside solid waste service days are about to change for nearly 10,000 people in Austin.

According to a memo from Austin Resource Recovery to Austin City Council, pickups days will change for 9,295 of their customers starting the week of Sept. 21.

The service says it wants to make routes more balanced and increase efficiency by making less trips to the landfill and processing facilities.

Resource Recovery says the change will reduce the amount of wear and tear on its pickup vehicles, shorten long workdays for staff and allow them to better take care of its customers.

ARR plans to alert affected customers with a letter and email four weeks before the change, which would be Aug. 24.

Additionally, a postcard will go out two weeks before and a reminder cart tag will go out at least one week before, too. If you have ARR’s app or My Schedule, you will also get a notification.

To further help with the transition, ARR says staff will run the old and new routes for four weeks after the change and place tags on any carts set out on the wrong days.