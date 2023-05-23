AUSTIN (KXAN) — Getting around Austin’s busy roads can be tough at times, and transportation for larger groups presents even more of a challenge.

With a goal to transform the charter bus industry through technology, one tech startup just opened a headquarters in Austin.

CharterUP runs an online charter bus booking platform that aims to connect customers with available shuttles in under 60 seconds.

CEO Armir Harris launched the company in 2018.

“Historically, this was an experience that took several hours to several days with very little transparency,” he said. “We’ve been able to compress that to 60 seconds.”

CharterUp plans to hire over 100 employees, driving job opportunities and further establishing Austin as the country’s next tech hub.

Similar to Expedia or Priceline — for booking group transportation — the online platform is one-stop-shop connecting riders and corporations with available charter services, on-demand booking, ratings, real-time tracking and more.

CharterUP is already working with 16 local operators in Austin.

So far, it has started shuttle services to UT Austin’s campus, schools within the Austin Independent School District, churches around town and Samsung’s new chip manufacturing plant.

“We have a lot of big campuses here in Austin for large companies,” CharterUp Vice President of Supply Evan Hopkin said. “We provide them with shuttle services, to ensure people are getting where they need to go for their meetings during the day.”

Mark Thronson owns Elite Transportation of Texas, a company that runs routes in Austin and San Antonio.

He says his revenue has increased 25% since he started working with CharterUP less than a year ago.

“From day one that I started working with them, I cannot believe this company has met and exceeded my expectations of being their provider,” Thronson said. “The future looks bright and I’m so excited to be a part of it.”

To book a shuttle bus or register to become an operator, you can visit CharterUP’s website.