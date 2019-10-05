Transient accused of threatening UT student with violence to get money

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police have arrested a suspect after a UT student reported a transient threatened her with violence to get money on Saturday.

The incident happened at 4:15 p.m. in the 300 block of West 21st St. near the fountain.

Austin police said the student told officers that a transient approached her, demanded money and threatened her with violence if she did not give it to him. The victim said she gave the suspect her debit card and ran home to call police.

An incident notification from the university said the suspect was located and Austin Police robbery detectives were investigating.

If you have any information about the incident, you are asked to call APD at 512-974-2000.