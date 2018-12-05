Training Central Texans in hands-only CPR

Austin, TX (KXAN) — Learning CPR can greatly increase a cardiac arrest victim’s chance of survival. Less than 20% of Americans are equipped with the know-how to perform CPR during a medical emergency. That’s why it’s so important that people learn this life-saving skill.

KXAN and The American Heart Association are teaming up to offer free CPR classes in Central Texas. Keep checking the Simple Health web page to stay informed about future events.

Hands-Only CPR Saves Lives, and It’s Easy to Learn!

Did you know you can save someone’s life simply by knowing how to do Hands-Only CPR? Hands-Only CPR is CPR without mouth-to-mouth breaths. It is recommended for use by people who see a teen or adult suddenly collapse in an “out-of-hospital” setting (such as at home, at work or in a park).

It consists of two easy steps:

1. Call 9-1-1 (or send someone to do that).

2. Push hard and fast in the center of the chest.

Research shows that if you are called on to give CPR in an emergency, you will most likely be trying to save the life of someone you love: a child, a spouse, a parent or a friend. About 70 percent of out-of-hospital cardiac arrests happen in homes and about 46 percent of people who experience an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest receive the immediate help that they need before professional help arrives.

Chest compressions are good for the first few minutes someone is in cardiac arrest pushing remaining oxygen through body to keep vital organs alive. Doing Hands-Only CPR buys time until someone with more skills can provide help.

And take note, using music beats can save lives while administering Hands-Only CPR. Song examples include “Stayin’ Alive” by the Bee Gees, “Crazy in Love” by Beyoncé featuring Jay-Z, “Hips Don’t Lie” by Shakira” or “Walk the Line” by Johnny Cash. People feel more confident performing Hands-Only CPR and are more likely to remember the correct rate when trained to the beat of a familiar song. When performing CPR, you should push on the chest at a rate of 100 to 120 compressions per minute, which corresponds to the beat of the song examples above.