AUSTIN (KXAN) — First responders are attempting to locate a patient after a train-pedestrian collision was reported in south Austin Monday morning.

Austin-Travis County EMS tweeted at 6 a.m. that the collision was reported at West Mary and South 7th Streets at 5:40 a.m. A thermal imaging drone was requested to assist in the search.

The intersection is in the Zilker area near Oltorf Street.

Oltorf Street is closed at the crossing just east of Lamar.

ATCEMS said the train was stopped in the area and traffic is affected. Avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.