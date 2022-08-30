AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police say no one was hurt Tuesday morning after a train hit a stalled car in northwest Austin.

Police say the crash happened around 12:30 a.m. at the crossing on Duval Road northwest of MoPac Expressway.

According to APD, the driver stalled on the tracks and officers could not move the car off in time to avoid the train.

APD says the occupants of the car were able to get out before the train hit the car.

According to APD, officials with Union Pacific came out to inspect the train after the crash. KXAN requested information from Union Pacific about the train and its mission.

Austin Police say the scene was clear as of 3:30 a.m.