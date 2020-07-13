Train for your next marathon with the Run Austin Virtual Series

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Organizers for the Austin Marathon and the 3M Half Marathon are here to help you train for the 2021 races with an all-virtual series of running events.

The Run Austin Virtual Series aims to help runners build up to their next running goal and, perhaps, the 30th annual Austin Marathon on Feb. 14, 2021.

Each of the six virtual runs, scheduled monthly from July until December, features a unique distance and an Austin theme.

The virtual events are free to all Austin Marathon, Austin Half Marathon, 3M Half Marathon and KXAN Simple Health 5K participants. However, anyone can register online and run each event for $18.

The six-event series starts in July with the Wildflower 1 Mile, pivots to the Armadillo 5K in August and wraps up with a 10-mile run in December. Organizers say future running themes will be revealed at a later date.

“The Run Austin Virtual Series is a great way for all runners to hold themselves accountable as they prepare to run Austin’s streets in 2021,” said Leo Manzano, Olympic silver medalist.