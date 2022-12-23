AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Trail of Lights will open Friday with an early closing time due to frigid temperatures, organizers said.

The Trail was closed Thursday due to the cold weather that moved into the area, but organizers said prepaid general admission will begin at 7 p.m. and all ticketholders must be through the gates by 8:30 p.m.

“Guests should ensure their attendee group is planning for the outdoor walking experience which minimally includes 45 minutes to one hour at the Trail plus any walking time from parking areas,” organizers said.

On-site shuttles are sold out for the evening, but shuttles from Toney Burger Center and RepublicSquare Park will run from 5:30-8 p.m. The last shuttle will leave the Trail grounds in Zilker Park at 9:30 p.m.

There’s still a hard freeze warning for the KXAN viewing area until midday Saturday, and nighttime temperatures will dip back down to the teens.

Thursday was the second time the Trail of Lights closed due to weather. After heavy rain on Monday, the holiday spectacle was called off Tuesday due to Zilker Park being too saturated.