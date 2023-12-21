AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Trail of Lights organizers said the Zilker Tree (Polo Field) parking area would be closed and unavailable for parking Thursday evening due to rain in the area.

Organizers said the trail was still scheduled to open.

According to a statement, all Zilker Tree parking would be automatically refunded by Ticketbud within five to seven business days, and purchasers were asked to find an alternate form of arrival.

Limited spots can be reserved online for the Austin High School Surface Lot Parking, or shuttle rides are available from Toney Burger Center or Republic Square.

Organizers provided a list of alternate, unaffiliated parking locations: