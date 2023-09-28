AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin holiday tradition is within sight, as tickets for the 59th annual Trail of Lights are now available.

Tickets for the Trail of Lights are available for purchase online. Details about each ticket type are below.

General Admission tickets – General Admission (GA) opens at 7 p.m. and is free for the Dec. 8 Grand Opening and on six additional public nights. The other seven public nights are $8 per person except for children under 12 years old, who always receive free General Admission.

View the 2023 calendar online to see which nights offer free entry.

ZIP Passes – Zip passes are $25 per person, and free for children 6 years and under. Guests with zip passes can enter one hour early (6 p.m.) nightly, plus get special access to the ZIP Lounge, which has complimentary holiday cookies and cocoa.

Platinum Passes – Platinum passes are $95 and provide concierge service as early as 6 p.m. through a Platinum entrance adjacent to a dedicated valet. Pass holders also receive golf cart shuttle service from the heated Platinum Lounge to the Trail entrance, a drink and ride ticket, cookies, cocoa and a lounge bar.

Specialty Night Events

Dec. 1 Night Lights Preview Party – 10th Annual Night Lights Preview Party, presented by Broadway Bank, serves as the Trail of Lights Foundation’s first look and fundraiser, proceeds ensure the Austin Trail of Lights is accessible for all. Live music, amusement rides, beverages and local bites. Donations to attend are $100 per person.

Dec. 2 Fun Run – 12th Annual Fun Run, presented by Chuy’s; festive two mile course through the Trail on a limited attendance night before the Trail opens to the general public. Early bird registration is available online. Tickets are $25-45 per person.

Parking and Transportation